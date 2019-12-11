MUSIELAK, Michael V.

MUSIELAK - Michael V. December 9, 2019. Beloved husband of Mary Anne (Graczyk); dear father of Brian, Timothy (Pia) Musielak, Tamara (Christopher) Ronald; cherished grandfather of Kyle, Blake, Makayla, Breanna, Julia and Tessa; brother of Elaine (Mark) Norcross; brother-in-law of Margaret Lucas, Richard Graczyk, Stephen (Shirley) Graczyk, Linda (Todd) Baron and Jeanne (Scott) Shane; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday 4-8 PM at the Pacer Funeral Home Inc., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (2 blocks east of dick Rd.). A Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Pompeii Church, 158 Laverack Ave., Lancaster, Saturday 11:30 AM. Please assemble at church. Michael had a love for car cruising and woodworking. In lieu of flowers, donations to Our Lady of Pompeii Church. Online condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com