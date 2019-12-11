MARTIN, Barbara J. (Markarewicz)

December 9, 2019 of N. Collins, NY at the age of 78. Beloved wife of the late Douglas Martin. Loving mother of Gregory (Samantha), Andrew (Heather) and Jeffrey (Kimberly) Martin. Grandmother of 7 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Sister of Betty (Richard) Paluch and Peter (Barbara) Makarewicz. Memorial visitation for Douglas and Barbara will take place Saturday December 14, 2019 from 9-10 AM at the Wentland Funeral Home, 10634 Main St. (Rt. 62) N. Collins, NY where Memorial service will take place at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Chautauqua County Hospice. Condolences may be made at www.wentlandfuneralhome.com.