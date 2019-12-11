Man who ran over wife with truck admits crime, gains release from jail

A West Valley man who ran over his wife with his truck in a Wheatfield mobile home park pleaded guilty Wednesday and was released from jail.

Shane M. Hescox, 40, admitted to a reduced charge of attempted second-degree assault in the May 17 attack that left Courtney Hescox with 12 broken ribs and a fractured arm, collarbone and hip. He's been in Niagara County Jail since his arrest May 20, unable to post $25,000 bail set in October. Before that, no bail was allowed.

Niagara County Assistant District Attorney Lisa M. Baehre said Courtney Hescox agreed to the plea with a maximum one-year sentence.

Defense attorney Christopher A. Privateer said Shane Hescox has served almost eight months, the most he would normally serve on a one-year sentence under "good time" policies. He asked County Judge Sara Sheldon to release Hescox "given the circumstances of the case and the time of year."

"Given the new bail reform, I can't object to release," Baehre said.