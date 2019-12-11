Man who defied court order of protection with text threats to wife sent to prison

A Buffalo man who sent threatening text messages to his estranged wife has been sentenced by State Supreme Court Justice Deborah A. Haendiges to one to three years in prison, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said 29-year-old Syaf Ismael sent the text messages on Oct. 17, 2018, after appearing for a Family Court matter. Ismael sent multiple text messages to his estranged wife in which he claimed he was going to kill her. The victim called police and Ismael was arrested later that day. A no-contact order of protection was issued on his estranged wife's behalf.

Ismael posted bail and was out of police custody for a few hours on Oct. 19, 2018, when he began texting the victim again. The victim immediately contacted police and Ismael was arrested again.

After a four-day trial that ended Sept. 23, a jury found Ismael guilty of aggravated harassment and first-degree criminal contempt.

A final no-contact order of protection was issued on behalf of the victim.