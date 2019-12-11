Man convicted of identity theft sentenced to 96 months in prison

A Buffalo man convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud and aggravated identity theft has been been sentenced by U.S. Judge Lawrence J. Vilardo to serve 96 months in prison, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said that between July 2013 and January 2014, Ricky Butler, 43, conspired with six other individuals to steal and use credit card information without the account holders' knowledge or authorization.

Butler used the information to contact banks and request they issue replacement credit cards to various addresses, prosecutors added.

Butler got access to 59 credit card accounts, which he and his co-conspirators used to either make or attempt to make over $1 million in purchases at various Walmart stores and other retail establishments, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said Butler controlled all the credit cards, determined where all credit cards would be used to make purchases and directed his co-conspirators to forge signatures in order to finalize purchases.