LOHR, Thomas J.

LOHR - Thomas J. Of Lackawanna, entered into rest December 9, 2019. Loving son of the late Carl Sr. and Mary (nee Riley) Lohr; dear brother of Carl Lohr Jr., John (Donna) Lohr, Frank (Linda) Lohr, Kristin (Gary) Kistner, Karen (Jerry) Veguilla, and Robert (Karen) Lohr; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Thursday from 3-7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Our Lady of Victory Basilica, corner of Ridge Rd. and South Park Ave., Lackawanna, on Friday morning at 10:30 o'clock (please assemble at church). Mr. Lohr served in the United States Air Force. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com