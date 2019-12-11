Letter: Republicans place party ahead of nation’s interests

While the Founding Fathers certainly had their differences of opinion regarding what should be included in the new 1787 constitution, they resolved these differences through compromise. They represented different economic interests and different sections of the country, but strong organized political parties did not yet exist. The scene we are witnessing today in Washington would be incomprehensible to them.

They envisioned a national government with three separate branches, each with its own powers and duties. In addition, each branch would serve as a watchdog or check on the other two. This system is now failing miserably because instead of standing up for the rights of Congress and checking the actions of a corrupt, lawless president, the Republicans have put their party ahead of their country’s interests and the interests of Congress.

They are afraid of the bully in the White House and also fear for their own political future in the Republican Party and worry about holding onto their own political power.

Their constitutional duty is being abdicated because what is most important to them is their future in the party, not the future of the country. The Democrats are the enemy in their eyes, not Russia. Ben Franklin told us they had created a Republic, “If you can keep it.” Vladimir Putin must surely be pleased that his strategy is working as we Americans slowly tear ourselves apart.

Ray Hohl

Getzville