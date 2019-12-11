Letter: Failure of city agencies culminated in demolition

I am writing about the ever-dependable failure of the city agencies who should have done their job and didn’t … again. Most recently, the emergency demolition of 435 Ellicott serves as another example of the complete ineffectiveness of the city departments who should have done something before the roof collapsed.

There is an ever-growing list of evidence of the lack of codes enforcement and a completely ineffective Housing Court judge. Judge Patrick M. Carney and the Housing Court is nothing more than a revolving door, where repeat offenders appear again and again, and consequences are all but non-existent.

Mayor Byron W. Brown and the Common Council have been made aware of the problem and still we have endless cases of properties in communities throughout the city that could have been rehabbed, could have been rescued or sold to owners who would take care of them. Why is it that the city prefers to spend thousands to demo a property rather than sell it at auction? When the property is lost, it is never possible to bring it back, thereby insuring the loss of a piece of Buffalo’s history.

Shame on every person working for the City of Buffalo who has failed to protect the public assets of this great city, who have failed to put teeth to codes enforcement and who have found it easier to do nothing than to actually do the job which taxpayer money is funding.

This constant and despicable failure on the part of city government is something that can probably only be fixed at the voting booth. I hope that enough communities and people who care about the historical value of this town remember that in the next election.

Susan Bradbury

Buffalo