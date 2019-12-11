Letter: Disney needed to apologize for numerous racist cartoons

A recent letter criticized Disney’s grandniece and Disney employees for apologizing for Disney’s racist cartoons. Though they may not have been as offensive as some of Universal’s cartoons, they still perpetuate racial stereotypes.

Song of the South (1946), a live action/animation film, was criticized for this, even by white critics at the time of its release and remains unavailable on any home video format in the United States to this day. Some animators of the ‘30s and ‘40s later admitted they were not aware that their cartoons were offensive.

In the ‘70s, though TV stations paid for packages of cartoon shorts from movie studios, most chose not to show the offensive ones.

For a fuller explanation of this topic, I recommend Karl F. Cohen’s “Forbidden Animation” and Donald Bogle’s “Toms, Coons, Mulattoes, Mammies, and Bucks.”

David Group

Buffalo