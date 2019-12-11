Letter: Americans cannot allow our humanity to dissolve

If President Trump is right, and everything is a hoax, we are in serious trouble. After all, why would any of us, from here on out, answer a subpoena, comply with investigations or see our justice system as anything else but a place for greedy sycophants to hide behind “the lawless” within the name of power’s fear?

If on the other hand, those opposing Trump’s presidency are right, and our democracy, and the fabric of our country, is being dismantled by a corrupt leader who extorts others while the world laughs at our false bravado, we are doomed. Either way, we lose.

Many hoped that America would shape itself into a vibrant country, where people from all backgrounds could find balance and justice beneath the Statue of Liberty’s guiding light. So, to all, I ask, what is next? We are the people. The question though is: are we human enough to see that our similarities are far more valuable than our differences?

Yes, we are the people, but we must not allow our humanity to become extinguished.

JoAnn Tenebra

Niagara Falls