KURTZ, C. Frederick M.D.

KURTZ - C. Frederick M.D. Age 83 of Gowanda, December 8, 2019. Husband of Annelore F. "Snooky" Kurtz; father of Andrew F. (Wendy) Kurtz of Macedon, NY, Kathryn A. Kurtz of Orchard Park, NY and the late Gayle Kurtz; grandfather of Aaron and Tristan Kurtz; brother of Gaylord (Sue) Kurtz of Lake Wales, FL and the late Phyllis Wolohon. Several nieces and nephews survive. A Memorial Service to be held at a later date at SCHINDLER FUNERAL HOME, 44 Center St., Gowanda. Will announce. Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Trinity United Church of Christ (30 Erie Ave.), The Gowanda Ambulance (P.O. Box 143) or The Gowanda Free Library (56 West Main St.) all of Gowanda, NY 14070.