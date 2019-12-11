KRAMPEN, Jeffery J.

KRAMPEN - Jeffrey J. December 9, 2019 of Cheektowaga, NY. Loving companion of Lori J. Molina; devoted father of Jeffrey E. Krampen, Joshua J. (Sana J.) Krampen, Ryan B. Krampen, Katherine A. Zulawski and Amanda J. Zulawski; proud grandfather of Alexa, Eriannah, Adriel, Kyleigh, Leo and Milo; brother of David (Ann) Krampen, Linda Maedel and Mary Krampen. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 4-8 PM at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (2 blocks south of William St.). Share condolences at SmolarekCares.com