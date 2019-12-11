Investment group buys apartments from Sinatra

A local investment group with Canadian roots is buying two more apartment complexes in Western New York from developer Nick Sinatra and a third from another investor.

Concord Huth LP, which already owns 60 apartments in Cheektowaga through a pair of prior transactions, paid $3 million this week to buy another Cheektowaga property, plus two in Lockport. The Niagara County properties were owned by entities owned by Sinatra & Co. Real Estate, while the third property was owned by Geoff Hallam, a supervisor at New York State Electric & Gas.

The group – which includes Ben Friedland and Roman Brailovski – bought an 18-unit brick apartment building at 6367 Robinson Road and three brick apartment buildings with 30 one- and two-bedroom units and 14 garages at 560-568 S. Transit Road, according to Chris Greco of Greco Real Estate, who brokered the deal. It also acquired a two-building brick complex with 12 two-bedroom units at 3587-3591 Harlem Road.

Friedland is also an executive with Toronto-based Gold Wynn Residential, but the Concord Huth deals are not connected to that company. Despite the acquisitions, Brailovski said Concord Huth is "not actively seeking expansion opportunities at this stage."

The transactions mark the latest sales by Sinatra, who continues to pare his sprawling multifamily and commercial portfolio by selling smaller properties so he can concentrate on larger development projects, such as a pair of projects on Jefferson Avenue and his joint venture with Ellicott Development Co. to convert the former Women & Children's Hospital of Buffalo campus into Elmwood Crossing.