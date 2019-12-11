Impaglia, Joshua Hendrix

Impaglia - Joshua Hendrix Of Hamburg, NY, December 6, 2019. Beloved son of Susan (Justin) Baryza and Michael III (Elizabeth) Impaglia; loving brother of Nicholas, Owen, and Alice Impaglia; cherished grandson of Shirley McIntyre (Dennis Portka), Allan McIntyre, and Michael II (Susan) Impaglia; adored great-grandson of Michael (Marie) Impaglia; also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. The family will be present on Thursday from 4-8 PM at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC. 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (Corner of Rogers Rd. 646-5555) and where a Funeral Service will be held on Friday morning, at 11AM. Josh was a 2013 graduate of Hamburg High School. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com