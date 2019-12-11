HOLDEN, Michael S.Ph.D

HOLDEN - Michael S., Ph.D December 8, 2019. Beloved husband of Susan (nee Frey); dear father of Michelle Holden and Beth Anne (Darren) Kempner; devoted grandfather of Teddy; brother of Anne (Peter) Collins; also survived by many loving friends and colleagues from aerospace, tennis and ski communities. Family will be present on Thursday from 3-7 PM, at the PERNA, Dengler, Roberts, funeral home, 1671 Maple Rd., Williamsville. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial Celebration from St. Gregory the Great Church on Friday at 8:45 AM. Flowers are gratefully declined.