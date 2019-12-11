High School Extra: Top talent will play in invitational

Seven games over two days this weekend will feature some of Western New York’s best players in the first Girls Hoops Holiday Invitational sponsored by WNY Athletics on Friday and Saturday at Kenmore West.

The event will get open with a Friday tripleheader with Kenmore West taking on Olmsted at 4:30 p.m. followed by Frontier vs. Grand Island at 6:15 p.m.

The third game will have Amherst with ECIC II Player of the Year Ella Wanzer facing St. Mary’s of Lancaster and returning first team All-WNY selection Shay Ciezki at 7:55.

Four games on Saturday’s schedule are: Mount St. Mary vs. Maryvale at 11:30 a.m.; Olean vs. Lockport at 1:15 p.m., East Aurora vs. Wilson at 3 p.m. and Lake Shore vs. City Honors at 4:45 p.m.

Some of the returning standouts from last season who will be in the Invitational are:

Ashley Tucker (Kenmore West), Brooklyn Bullock and Maya Eason (Olmsted), Claire Kruszka (Frontier), Niagara Frontier League Player of the Year Lydia Sweeney (Grand Island), Emma Klein and Morgan Halt (Amherst), Myla Kline (St. Mary’s/Lancaster), Nevaeh Winston (Mount St. Mary), Christie McGee-Ross (Maryvale), Jasmine White (Lockport), Skylar Munnikhuysen (Wilson), Tashawni Cornfield and Sophie Snyder (Lake Shore) and freshman Ava Purks (City Honors).

Admission is free and all games will be live steamed on You Tube.

St. Joe’s blanks N-W

St. Joe’s opened its WNY Federation hockey schedule on Wednesday with a 5-0 triumph over Niagara Wheatfield at the Hockey Outlet in Wheatfield.

Joseph Tobia and John Gallagher had a goal and an assist each for the Marauders. Sean Deakin, Benjamin Cichowski and John Armento had single goals. Mitchell Floccare had a pair of assists.

Goalie Joseph Fronczak stopped all 13 shots he faced. Joshua Gibson of the Falcons had 26 saves.

Gicewicz picks Vermont

Anabel Gicewicz, a junior at Nichols, had made her commitment to play Division I lacrosse at the University of Vermont.

Kline also all-state Holland midfielder Kiera Kline was named to the All-State girls soccer fourth team in Class C. Her name was omitted inadvertently from a list published in The News on Tuesday.