HEFFRON, Joseph J.

HEFFRON - Joseph J. Of Tonawanda, entered into rest December 10, 2019. Beloved husband of Antonina "Nina" (nee DiGati) Heffron; devoted father of Christine (Dr. Paul) Gullo, Lisa Heffron, and Jolene (Paul) Sparacino; cherished grandfather of Theresa (Nicholas) Schieder, Katherine Heffron (David Powers), Paul (Oksana) Sparacino, and Steven Gullo; loving son of the late Edward and Margaret Heffron; dear brother of Edward Heffron, James Heffron, Mary (James) Kelly, Margaret Ann Marren, and the late John (Joan) Heffron; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Friday from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. John the Baptist Church, 1085 Englewood Ave., Kenmore, on Saturday morning at 9:30 o'clock (please assemble at church). Entombment Mount Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Carmelite Monastery, 75 Carmel Rd., Buffalo, NY 14214, would be appreciated. Joseph served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War and was a respiratory therapist at Sisters of Charity Hospital for over 45 years. Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com