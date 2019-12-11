Grant program for East Side businesses holding final info session

Empire State Development is hosting an additional information session from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday for the first round of project funding available through the $2 million East Side Commercial District Program.

Meetings were held in November in each of the four targeted districts, and this final information session – in East Community High School, 820 Northampton St. – will provide an additional opportunity for interested businesses to hear an overview of the program and to meet the local program administrators responsible for administering the funds for each district.

The initiative, part of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s East Side Corridor Economic Development Fund, provides up to $50,000 in grant assistance to commercial property owners with buildings in need of exterior and interior repairs. Applications are due Jan. 31.

The program targets specific parts of commercial districts along Jefferson, Fillmore and Bailey avenues as well as Broadway. Building owners must contribute 15% of the total project costs, and the 85% balance of costs — up to $50,000 — will be covered by the grant.