Graham Corp. wrapping up $2 million expansion

Graham Corp. has nearly completed an expansion of its operations in Batavia – a $2 million project expected to create up to 10 jobs at the manufacturer.

Graham is converting warehouse space on Florence Avenue into office and lab space, and has built more warehouse and manufacturing space that will allow the company to double the size of its welding training program, according to Empire State Development.

In addition to the new jobs, Graham will retain 291 jobs. The company designs and makes heat transfer equipment.

Empire State Development is supporting the expansion with up to $250,000 in tax credits through its Excelsior Jobs Program, in exchange for Graham's job-creation commitment.