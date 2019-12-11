GANIM, Rita (Derrico)

Of West Seneca, NY. Passed away on Dec. 8, 2019. Dear mother of Jacqueline (Michael C. DeFalco) Ganim-DeFalco and Charles Christopher Ganim, beloved daughter of the late Fred & Margaret (Desiderio) Derrico, loving sister of Ottavio ''Dave'' (Dorothy) Derrico, Mary Ann (late Dominic) Montesanti, Lorraine (late John) Koldewey. Friends and family may call Friday from 2-4 & 7-9 PM at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. (Southtowns Chapel), 3155 Orchard Park Road. All welcome to join the family for a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday at 9:15 AM at Our Lady of Victory Basilica, interment will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Rita delighted audiences with her light-hearted humor and stories. Among her many legacies, she formed the "Circle of Squares Scrabble Group" at the West Seneca Library. Rita loved flowers, often looking for a rose as a sign from St. Therese. Alternatively, the family welcomes donations in her memory directed to: Baker Victory Services 790 Ridge Road, Lackawanna, NY 14218. Online register book at WWW.CANNANFH.COM