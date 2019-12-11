GAMMACK, Barbara J. (Zielinski)

Of Williamsville, NY, December 7, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Ronald A. Gammack; dearest mother of Larry L. (Christine) Herlan, Michelle (Dean) Bauer, and Joann Herlan; grandmother of Emily, Bradley, Anna-Valece, Aiden, and Carter; daughter of the late James V. and Valece A. (nee Pfohl) Zielinski; sister of MaryAnn (late Ronald) Nowaczewski, Shirley (Timothy) Liddle, and the late Charles Zielinski; also survived by nieces and nephews; loving companion of Jerry Siller. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, 4375 Harris Hill Rd., Williamsville, NY, Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 10 AM. Flowers gratefully declined. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com