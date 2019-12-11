Feds drop dozens of charges against pain doc; most serious charges remain

With the criminal trial of Dr. Eugene Gosy scheduled to begin next month, federal prosecutors are trimming their case against the pain management doctor.

In a brief notice to the court Wednesday, prosecutors dismissed 88 of the 166 felony counts against Gosy. The dropped charges relate to the unlawful distribution of certain drugs.

The charges accusing Gosy of prescribing drugs that caused several deaths remain a key part of the prosecution. He also still is charged with operating a conspiracy to distribute controlled substances.

His trial, scheduled to begin in early January, is expected to last four to five months.

Prosecutors allege that Gosy, when faced with warning signs of abuse or addiction in patients, ignored those signs and prescribed more drugs. They also claim Gosy's practice issued more prescriptions for controlled substances than any other doctor or hospital in the state at one point.

Defense lawyers have argued that Gosy's patients' drug abuse cannot be blamed on the doctor who was trying to help them.