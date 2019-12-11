Extras sought for Guillermo del Toro film in Buffalo

Guillermo del Toro needs you.

The Academy Award-winning director is looking for extras for "Nightmare Alley," a 1940s remake to be filmed in Buffalo early next year.

People of all ages and ethnicities are welcome to apply for paid background roles – pedestrians, drivers, patrons and more – in the Fox Searchlight Pictures film. The plan is for these scenes to be filmed at the end of February. No previous acting experience is required.

Submissions may be sent at citrolacasting.com/searchlightpictures, where a profile must be filled out. Prospective background actors must live within 90 minutes of Buffalo and should expect a day of filming from 12-14 hours. Citrola will reach out to those selected for scenes.

Last month, The News' Alan Pergament wrote about Mayor Byron Brown's interaction with "The Shape of Water" director, which confirmed Buffalo's involvement in "Nightmare Alley." Jeff Simon followed up with an extensive look at the original film, focusing on why it excelled and the public's reaction.

Buffalo as a cinematic setting for "Nightmare Alley" falls in line with a growing wave of interest among directors, with John Rhys-Davies in town working on "Prick'd" and Chris Olen Ray pulling together "ODAAT."