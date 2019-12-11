ELLIS, Richard A.

December 7, 2019, of West Falls, NY, beloved husband of Sandra (nee Woodin); dearest father of Kathryn (late Edward) Costello and Jennifer (late Cline) Hodson; cherished grandfather of Jamison Ellis, Steven Nathan and Kaitlyn Costello; dear brother of Audrey (late Donald) Dillon and the late Donald (Joan) Ellis. The family will receive friends on Saturday, from 11 AM-12 Noon, at the WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 784 Main St., East Aurora, where funeral services will follow at 12 Noon. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project. Online condolences and donations may be shared at www.woodfh.com