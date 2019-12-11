Editorial: No full-time SWAT team for Erie County yet

Erie County Sheriff Timothy B. Howard wants a full-time SWAT team at a cost of around $500,000 and County Executive Mark Poloncarz was prepared this year to let him have it. But the effort has stalled in the Legislature and it doesn’t look like it will happen.

Howard can keep trying, but he will have to be more persuasive of the need and acknowledge that some of the reason for the failure of his proposal falls at his own feet.

Poloncarz included funding for the team in his 2020 budget plan. With it, the part-time Special Weapons and Tactics team would have been elevated to a full-time operation with seven members.

There has always been reason for a healthy skepticism of the need for a full-time team, though it was, and remains, important to give Howard the chance to document the case. He hasn’t done that, based on of the Erie County Legislature’s move to ax the new positions. It wasn’t an unfair decision.

Some of this, no doubt, comes down to politics. Howard is a Republican, while the Legislature is controlled by Democrats. It took the sheriff several years to convince the Democratic county executive to propose funding for the team, which Howard rates as a high priority. He will have to work harder if he is to persuade legislators.

While other municipalities within the county have SWAT teams – Buffalo is among them – Erie County has the lone Level 1 unit, with personnel trained to use specialized equipment for tactical operations, such as a helicopter and bomb-detecting equipment. That sets up a conflict.

Terrorism – domestic and foreign – remains a concern. In that regard, it’s sensible that the existing, part-time SWAT team works local games of both the Buffalo Bills and Sabres, which can make for tempting targets.

It may also be true, as Howard says, that the region should have one full-time Tier 1 team. In that case, it would make sense for such a team to be based in this county’s Sheriff’s Office.

But the flip side is that law enforcement around the country is becoming dangerously militarized, creating significant expense – sometimes unnecessarily – and risking divisions between police and the citizens they are meant to serve. There is also a risk that ego plays a role in the push for a team that bristles with such high-tech equipment. It’s up to the sheriff to clearly document the need to the county’s appropriately skeptical budgeters.

Unfortunately, and irrespective of politics, Howard is a poor advocate. He has repeatedly shown himself uninterested in professional management of the Sheriff’s Office. His jailers have submitted false documents to state oversight officials with no repercussions. In one such instance, they even caused the death of an inmate, the state Commission of Correction ruled, once again with no repercussions.

He fought, until recently, the compelling argument to equip his deputies with body cameras. Indeed, when one of his deputies was caught by such a camera attacking a fan at a Bills game, he attended the trial as a supporter of a law enforcement officer whose brutal assault of a civilian demonstrated that he had no business wearing that uniform or carrying a gun.

He moonlighted at a bank job, sometimes during work hours and sometimes using his official car. He wore his uniform to partisan political rallies.

Even a legislator inclined toward backing the need for a full-time SWAT team could not, in good conscience, ignore the record of the man pushing for it. How do you easily accept the professional judgment of a sheriff who operates his department unprofessionally? It’s an uphill effort.

If Howard truly believes such a team is needed, he should continue to make the case. But he’ll have to do it better than he has and do in a way that overcomes his record of unprofessional management.