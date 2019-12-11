Eastern Cos. wins hotel construction project for Boston area

Buffalo-based Eastern Cos. — parent of Eastern Hospitality Advisors — has won another contract to build a hotel in the greater Boston area.

Eastern will complete construction of a La Quinta Hotel in Revere, Mass., with 120 rooms on four floors, plus a fitness center and pool. Work on the hotel is slated to begin in January, with completion by the first quarter of 2021.

Eastern is already working on construction projects in that area for a new Holiday Inn Express and Mexicali Restaurant in Randolph, an Avid Hotel in Revere and a Hampton Inn in North Attleboro.