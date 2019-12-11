DYL, Nancy (Lewecki)

December 9, 2019, went home after years of courageous battles that inspired all who knew her. Beloved daughter of the late Henry and Charlotte (Bentkowski) Lewecki; loving sister of Ronald (Judith) Lewecki, Elizabeth (Tom Nowak) DiGiacomo and the late Margaret Lewecki; also survived by loving cousins and friends. Funeral Service from the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3025 William St., Cheektowaga (near Union Rd.) Saturday at 8:45 AM and in St. Philip the Apostle Church at 9:30 AM. Family present Friday from 3-8 PM. Memorials may be offered to Lupus Foundation or the SPCA.