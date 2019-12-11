Driver charged with manslaughter in September crash in West Seneca

An Orchard Park man accused of driving drunk in a Sept. 15 crash that killed his brother's girlfriend is now charged with vehicular manslaughter.

Daniel W. Witczak, 33, was arraigned Tuesday in West Seneca Town Court on the additional charge, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office, and the case will go to a grand jury after Witczak waived a felony hearing.

He previously was charged with driving while intoxicated while West Seneca police and prosecutors continued investigating.

Police said Witczak, his wife, his brother and his brother's longtime girlfriend, Corrine M. Bennett, were heading home about 5:30 a.m. when he went through the T-intersection of Transit Road and Southwestern Boulevard and crashed his 1963 Mercury sedan. Officers arriving at the scene found the car overturned about 50 yards from the roadway.

Bennett, 38, of West Seneca, was ejected and killed. Daniel, Lindsey and Thaddeus Witczak were injured, with Daniel Witczak hospitalized for weeks following the crash.