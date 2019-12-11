Share this article

print logo

Driver charged with manslaughter in September crash in West Seneca

Published |Updated

An Orchard Park man accused of driving drunk in a Sept. 15 crash that killed his brother's girlfriend is now charged with vehicular manslaughter.

Daniel W. Witczak (Photo courtesy West Seneca police)

Daniel W. Witczak, 33, was arraigned Tuesday in West Seneca Town Court on the additional charge, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office, and the case will go to a grand jury after Witczak waived a felony hearing.

He previously was charged with driving while intoxicated while West Seneca police and prosecutors continued investigating.

Police said Witczak, his wife, his brother and his brother's longtime girlfriend, Corrine M. Bennett, were heading home about 5:30 a.m. when he went through the T-intersection of Transit Road and Southwestern Boulevard and crashed his 1963 Mercury sedan. Officers arriving at the scene found the car overturned about 50 yards from the roadway.

Bennett, 38, of West Seneca, was ejected and killed. Daniel, Lindsey and Thaddeus Witczak were injured, with Daniel Witczak hospitalized for weeks following the crash.

Orchard Park man charged with DWI in crash that killed his brother's girlfriend

Stephen T. WatsonStephen T. Watson– Stephen T. Watson reports on development, government, crime and school districts throughout the Northtowns, including the towns of Grand Island, Tonawanda, Amherst and Clarence. A native of the Town of Tonawanda, he worked at the Post-Standard newspaper in Syracuse before starting at The Buffalo News in 2001.

There are no comments - be the first to comment