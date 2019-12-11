DeYOUNG, Joan M. (Spector)

DeYOUNG - Joan M. (nee Spector)

Of Hamburg, NY, December 9, 2019. Beloved wife of William L. DeYoung; mother of Cathleen I. (Vlado) Dushkoff; grandmother of Michael A. and Christopher R. Dushkoff; step-mother of Timothy (Debra), Jeff DeYoung, Sandra (Rich) Wood and David (Jeannie) DeYoung; also survived by five step-grandchildren. The family will receive friends Thursday 4-7 pm at the f.e. brown sons funeral home, inc., 6575 e. Quaker st., Orchard Park. A graveside service will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery, 4433 South Buffalo St., at 10 AM Friday. Friends invited. Online condolences may be shared at www.febrownsons.com