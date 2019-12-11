Councilman calls for reinstating Hamburg worker cleared of theft

Hamburg Councilman Mike Petrie is calling for the town to reinstate buildings and grounds crew chief Raymond Pawlowski, who was fired for a second time last year after he was charged with theft of equipment.

Prosecutors dropped the charges against Pawlowski Tuesday, saying new information had come to light. Pawlowski said the equipment was not stolen, and it was being stored on a neighbor's property where the town had stored equipment for years.

Pawlowski is in arbitration to regain his job. Petrie said he told fellow board members several times the episode would not end well for the town.

“It reeked of politics and political vendettas,” he said in an email. “It still does.”

He said Pawlowski should be given back pay and made whole on benefits.

“It is now abundantly clear that any further action by the town amounts to nothing more than a witch hunt. This board has done enough harm to this man,” Petrie said.