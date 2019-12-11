Council OK's 2020 capital budget with funds for 20 police vehicles

The Buffalo Common Council on Tuesday approved the $25.3 million capital budget for 2020, which includes $1 million to purchase and outfit 20 new police vehicles.

The budget also includes:

• About $6 million for projects at parks, cultural institutions and recreational facilities, like a new restaurant at the casino in Martin Luther King Jr. Park.

• About $9.4 million for infrastructure projects and repaving.

• About $4.7 million to improve public safety and neighborhood services, including the 20 new police vehicles.

The 2020 capital spending plan represents an increase of $2.1 million — or 9% — over last year's budget, which is in line with former Comptroller Mark J.F. Schroeder's recommended capital debt limits for five calendar years from 2018 to 2022. Comptroller Barbara Miller-Williams said her analysis of the ratios used to monitor the city's debt levels showed a conservative increase was justified for 2020.

Mayor Byron W. Brown submitted his capital budget proposal last month to the Council for approval by Dec. 15. The Council passed it with no significant changes.