Columbus McKinnon CEO quits to become chief of Fortive spinoff

Columbus McKinnon Corp. is on the hunt for a new CEO.

Mark Morelli, who has been the Amherst material handling equipment maker's top executive since February 2017, said Wednesday that he is quitting in mid-January to take the top job at an industrial products company that is being split off by Fortive Corp.

Richard H. Fleming, a retired executive at USG Corp. who has been on Columbus McKinnon's board of directors for 20 years and served as chairman since July 2018, will take over as interim CEO after Morelli departs on Jan. 10. Columbus McKinnon said it is launching a search for a new CEO.

Under Morelli, Columbus McKinnon's profits nearly doubled during the fiscal year that ended in March and have risen nearly 50% during the first two quarters of the current fiscal year, despite a 5% drop in sales over the past six months as the company revamped its operations.

"I trust that the positive momentum will continue as Columbus McKinnon has a significant runway of opportunities," Morelli said in a statement.

Morelli was pushing to simplify Columbus McKinnon's operations and transform it into an industrial technology company with greater opportunities for growth. As part of that revamp, Columbus McKinnon closed a facility in China and shut a hoist products factory in Ohio last month.

"Columbus McKinnon is in a very strong place," Fleming said in a statement. "We are effectively executing on our Blueprint for Growth strategy to strengthen our earnings power and position the company for growth."

Fortive, based in Washington state, said in September that it planned to split into two companies. Morelli is taking over a yet-to-be-named spinoff that will be an industrial company focusing on the transportation and mobility markets. The other company will be an industrial technology business that retains the Fortive name and aims to generate "significant" recurring revenue.

"Mark has a proven track record of delivering strong operational results, as well as driving improvements in innovation to accelerate long-term growth," said Jim Lico, Fortive's president and CEO. "His successful tenure as the CEO of Columbus McKinnon Corp. has demonstrated his strategic ability to build a company for long-term success."