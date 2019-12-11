COLUCCI, Kristina M.

COLUCCI - Kristina M. December 10, 2019, age 62. Beloved daughter of the late Alfred J. and Joanna (nee Buscaglia) Colucci; dear sister of Alfred M. (Colleen) and Elisabeth Colucci; loving aunt of Michael (Emily) Colucci and Leah (Michael) Capozzi; cherished great-aunt of Alexander, Aria, Emma, Leo and Cooper; also survived by many cousins and friends. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 3-7 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Dr. (at Parker Blvd). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 AM on Friday from St. John the Baptist Church, 1085 Englewood Ave., Kenmore. Please assemble at church. Entombment to follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com