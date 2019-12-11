CHLOSTA, Carol Ann

CHLOSTA - Carol Ann Age 75, beloved wife of Dr. Eugene W. Chlosta, passed away on December 7, 2019 at her home in Akron, Ohio after a brief illness. She is survived by her husband and her two children, Lydia Wolf (Bill) of Akron, Ohio and Michael Chlosta of Columbus, Ohio and two grandchildren, Erica and Nina Wolf. Carol and Gene were lifelong residents of Buffalo and Orchard Park until 2002. A memorial service will be held 4 P.M. FRIDAY at the Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel, 85 N. Miller Rd., with Rev. Fr. Matthew Jordan officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. To view full obituary, share a Memory, Send a Condolence or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (330-867-4141)