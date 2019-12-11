Burglars strike two Hertel Avenue bars

Two Hertel Avenue bars reported burglaries within an hour of each other early Tuesday morning, according to Buffalo police reports.

At about 5 a.m., officers responded to an alarm at Geckos, 1464 Hertel, and found an open front window. A computer had been pulled from the wall and several alcohol bottles were smashed, according to a report. It was unknown at the time of the report whether anything else was taken.

About an hour later and about a half-mile away, someone kicked in a kitchen door at the Public House, 1206 Hertel, according to another report. Two cash register drawers containing cash were taken, according to the report.