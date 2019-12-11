How Rasmus Dahlin's absence has affected the Sabres' power play

Travis Yost has been involved in the world of hockey analytics for a decade and is part of TSN's Hockey Analytics team. Prior to joining TSN, Yost was a contributor at the Ottawa Citizen, the Sporting News and NHL Numbers, and he has been a consultant for an NHL franchise. He will be contributing breakdowns on the Buffalo Sabres for The Buffalo News this season. Follow Yost on Twitter: @travisyost.

Rasmus Dahlin was sidelined Nov. 25 with a concussion after incurring a blindside elbow to the head by Tampa Bay defenseman Erik Cernak. In his absence, the Sabres' coaching staff has had to blend nearly 19 minutes of ice time into the rest of the lineup.

The power play has been particularly affected. Before the injury, Dahlin was seeing nearly 70% of available man-advantage time. Dahlin’s injury hasn’t changed Buffalo’s mentality regarding setup – they still favor the nontraditional four forward, one defenseman strategy that’s taken hold in NHL circles over the last five years. But it obviously has changed deployment and personnel.

Without Dahlin, the team has moved minutes to veterans Rasmus Ristolainen and Brandon Montour. It’s an interesting tweak made by Ralph Krueger as he tries to solve a couple of issues at the same time.

First, Dahlin has taken a step backward from his rookie campaign – he’s still been a meaningful contributor in most game states, but nothing to the degree that we saw last season. The Sabres separately have had trouble generating meaningful offense on the man advantage. Entering Tuesday's games, their power play is 19th in the league at 5.9 goals per 60 minutes. Not dissimilar to Dahlin’s year-over-year regression, the Sabres have seen a draw down in performance here, too: The Sabres scored 7.0 goals per 60 minutes up a man last season.

If we take a look at power play ice time allocation for the Sabres' defenders since the regular season started, you can see when Krueger made the personnel change – the 25th game of the regular season, a home game against the Calgary Flames on Nov. 27, the game after Dahlin's injury.

Though at first pass you would wonder why a player with Dahlin’s toolbox would ever be pulled from the power play, Krueger does have an interesting number of options.

If we use a regression-based measure such as Goals Above Replacement (via Evolving Hockey), you can compare each defender’s contributions and relative impact to his teammates on the power play over the last couple of seasons. Dahlin has been good, but so have Ristolainen and Colin Miller.

From our Goals Above Replacement measure, we assess Dahlin as the most impactful of the four skaters on the power play, but it’s worth noting that his contributions have only been marginally better than Ristolainen's.

Why is that? Because for an extended period, Dahlin has played with Jack Eichel and Jeff Skinner (to name just a couple of the forwards at his disposal), two attackers with incredible scoring touch and prowess. Meanwhile, Ristolainen – at least since Dahlin was drafted – has been forced to pick up secondary duty, which means splitting more of his shifts between the first and second power play units. Broadly speaking, nearly 85% of Dahlin’s power play time has come with the trio of Eichel, Skinner and Sam Reinhart. Ristolainen has seen 65% of his power play time with that same group of players.

It’s these sort of contextual factors that a coaching staff needs to work through when trying to reset the lineup, especially after an impact injury such as Dahlin’s. Most teams are ill-prepared to lose a top-four defender of significance for an extended period of time, but Buffalo’s defensive depth – perhaps lacking in quality, but better than what we have observed in recent years – has allowed them to stem the tide for the time being.

And the team is already starting to see some rot on the power play with Dahlin on the mend. The combination of Ristolainen, Miller and Montour behind the Sabres forwards on the power play has been generally ineffective:

Those are ugly numbers. While it’s impossible to say how much should be apportioned to the loss of Dahlin, we know that in relative terms, Buffalo is hurting in his absence. I think more than anything it helps put into perspective what Dahlin’s “sophomore slump” actually means.

In the case of the power play or his play across all game states, Dahlin might not be exactly meeting Year Two expectations, but he certainly remains one of the best – if not the best – option for minutes on the Sabres' blue line.