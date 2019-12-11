Johan Larsson looking to continue offensive surge for Sabres

The hottest Buffalo Sabres player, non-Jack Eichel division, is easy to pick out.

Would you believe that it's Johan Larsson?

A longtime punching bag of Buffalo fans, Larsson hasn't scored more than six goals in any of the last four seasons with the team and has never had 20 points for a full year in his entire career. Two years ago, he was a minus-30 player with a Corsi rating of just over 42%.

But look at his recent numbers. They're eye-popping.

Over the last seven games, Larsson is on the best offensive stretch of his Buffalo career. In that span, he's got seven assists and nine points to go with a plus-9 rating. For the season, he's at 4-8-12 with a plus-8 rating and 51.2% Corsi while clearly becoming one of the team's most dependable forwards.

Larsson has a three-game point streak for the first time since November 2016 and can put together the first three-game goal streak of his NHL career if he tallies Thursday night when the Sabres host the Nashville Predators in KeyBank Center.

Coach Ralph Krueger loves the line of Larsson centering Kyle Okposo and Zemgus Girgensons. They can drive opponents crazy by cycling the puck in the offensive zone, especially against top players bent on scoring. They're defensively responsible. And now they're scoring themselves.

Whereas Phil Housley almost never gave players like that a legitimate chance to play some offense, it's what Krueger wants to see and he's getting a response.

"He believes in that. If you have a good shift, he tends to roll you and put you out there again," Larsson said after practice Wednesday in KeyBank Center. "He gets you belief and confidence. It's good to have and makes everyone better. I feel good. I've had a couple lucky bounces go my way and I'm going to keep going with it."

"Confidence is something you can't really control. It's brewed from past successes and it can be fleeting," Okposo said. "It comes and goes and 'Larry' has got it right now. I think you just want to maximize your play when do you have it, as high as it is for him, and he's doing a great job of that."

•••

Larsson's last six seasons

Year GP G A Pts +/-

2014-15 39 6 10 16 0

2015-16 74 10 7 17 -4

2016-17 36 6 5 11 -7

2017-18 80 4 13 17 -30

2018-19 73 6 8 14 -8

2019-20 29 4 8 12 +8

•••

Larsson got a great bounce on Wednesday, taking Zach Bogosian's shot off the back boards and beating St. Louis' Jake Allen with 8.6 seconds left in the second period to give the Sabres a 2-1 lead in their 5-2 victory over the Blues.

The play may have ended with a stroke of luck but Larsson set it all up by confidently carrying the puck through the neutral zone and making an inside move past St. Louis defenseman Justin Faulk in the Blues' zone. The puck moved to Jimmy Vesey coming on for a line change and Larsson lurked near the net as it went back to Bogosian at the right point. Larsson then beat Blues defender Vince Dunn to the puck to bang it home.

"I carried it up and I felt like I had a lot of speed," Larsson explained. "I thought the D-man was going to shade on me if I went to the outside so I cut to the inside and he overcommitted and I got it by him. The next D came and I wanted to go to the net but he got too close so I just held on to it.

"I was at the end of my shift and I was trying to go on net. It bounced behind, Jimmy picked up, we got a shot and I got a lucky bounce. I was right there."

Johan Larsson jams in a rebound off the boards 2-1 #sabres50 #stlblues pic.twitter.com/mWjucvrsZi — Buffalo Hockey moments (@SabresPlays) December 11, 2019

After Larsson put the puck in, he exploded with a flying leap into the end glass and then sprinted towards his bench.

"It's kind of a bad 'celly' there. I was so happy," he said. "It's really solid and I guess I don't know how to do it. Just trying to celebrate with the fans there."

"He's having a blast. You can see it in his face," Okposo said. "Obviously he's so pumped up to score that goal."

Krueger seems set with Jack Eichel between Victor Olofsson and Sam Reinhart as his top line. The Larsson trio is clearly anchored as well.

"They’re an example for how we want to play as a team in general," Krueger said. "And the way early in the season already they’ve embraced the principles and the concepts and believed in them as a group, that synergy is creating some offense now which is a good sign for the other guys to see.

"We've just got to keep along that path. On and off the ice, just a really exemplary group. We’re really happy to see them get offensive production out of that now, too."

Even if it's not scoring, the line can frustrate opponents with his offensive-zone possession time. Neither Connor McDavid nor Leon Draisaitl had a point against the Sabres Sunday in Edmonton. Ryan O'Reilly didn't have a shot on goal Tuesday for the Blues and the former Sabre was minus-3 in the game.

"You have to be aware when they're out there, be on the right side of the puck," Larsson said. "The best medicine is play in their zone. Get in there, forecheck and keep it down there. They're not always the best defensive players. Maybe O'Reilly is but a lot of guys like that can get frustrated. As much as you can grind down there, maybe get a couple chances, maybe score a goal, it always helps."

Larsson added that he's hoping to collect more goals – and perfect his celebrations.

"Hey, I didn't want him to be face-planting into the glass like he did but I'm not gonna help him on that Lambeau Leap either. That's enemy territory for me," said a smiling Okposo, a Minnesota native clearly not fond of the Green Bay Packers. "But he's pumped up. He's playing great and we're all happy for him and what he's doing."