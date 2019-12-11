Outdoor Calendar (Dec. 11, 2019)

Dec. 12 – Allied Sportsmen indoor 3D Archery League now underway at 12846 Clinton Street, Alden. First line is 6:45 p.m. Second line is 7:30 p.m. Includes moving targets. Walk-ons welcome. For more info, contact John Floriano at 725-5822.

Dec. 12 – Joint meeting of the Lake Ontario Trout and Salmon Association and the Niagara County Fisheries Development Board at North Amherst Fire Company, 2200 Tonawanda Creek Road, Amherst, starting at 7 p.m. Guest speaker will be Steve Hurst, Chief of the Bureau of Fisheries for DEC.

Dec. 13 – Ten X Shooting Club Youth Rifle shooting program for ages 9 through 20. New and first-time shooters should arrive at 6 p.m. Shooting begins at 6:30 p.m. Membership is not required. Cost is $3 per night but no shooter is turned away. Call Matt Giansante at 622-0705 for more info.

Dec. 14 – Deadline for comments on the proposed Great Lakes fishing regulations changes.

Dec. 14 – Ladies Shoot N’ Hoot at North Forest Rod and Gun Club, 6257 Old Niagara Road, Lockport, starting at 1 p.m. Trap, skeet and 5-Stand, followed by a Pot Luck Christmas dinner. Register by Dec. 11. Call Colleen Gaskill at 628-9023 for info.

Dec. 14 – Snowy Owl search at Buffalo Harbor State Park with Buffalo Audubon naturalist Tom Kerr from 9-11 a.m. Pre-registration required. Call 585-457-3228.

Dec. 15 – Christmas bird count at Evangola State Park from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Call 549-1050 to register.

Dec. 16 – Niagara River Anglers Association annual Christmas Party at the Sanborn Farm Museum, Route 31, Sanborn, starting at 6 p.m.

Dec. 16 – Deadline for awards nominations for the Niagara County Federation of Conservation Clubs. For more information, contact Federation president Chris Schotz at 731-1641.

Dec. 17 – Erie County Fisheries Advisory Board monthly meeting at Bison City Rod and Gun Club, 511 Ohio Street, Buffalo, starting at 7 p.m.

Dec. 17 – Fin-Feather-Fur Conservation Society monthly meeting, 904 Swann Road, Lewiston, starting at 7 p.m. Elections will be held.

Dec. 19 – Erie County Federation of Sportsmen’s Club monthly meeting at the Bison City Rod and Gun Club, 511 Ohio Street, Buffalo. Board meeting at 6:30 p.m., general meeting at 7 p.m.

Dec. 19 – Southtowns Walleye Association monthly meeting, 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, starting at 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 19 – Lake Erie Chapter of Fly Fishers International monthly meeting at American Legion Post 735, 35 Legion Parkway, West Seneca. Fly tying at 6 p.m. Meeting at 7 p.m. Meeting is open to public.

Dec. 21 – Fun Facts with Kelly – Winter Birding Edition at Reservoir State Park from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Call 282-5154 to register.

Dec. 21 – Christmas bird count at Knox Farm State Park from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Call 549-1050 to register.

Dec. 21 – Winter solstice hike at Knox Farm State Park from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Call 549-1050 to register.

Dec. 21 – 19th annual Wilson-Lake Plains Christmas bird count (including Northern Lockport, Cambria, Somerset, Ransomville, Olcott/Newfane, Wilson and Appleton). Bird feeders and private homeowners welcome. Contact Garner Light for more info at redstart1@hotmail.com.

Dec. 22 – Final day, Capt. Bob’s Outdoors Fall Fishing Contest at 10295 Main Street, Clarence. Call 407-3021 for more information.

Dec. 25 – Woodlawn Beach Christmas bird count from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Call 549-1050 to register.

Dec. 28 – Erie County Trappers Association fur handling seminar 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Collins Conservation Club, 2633 Conger Road, Collins. Free. Trap supplies and fur hats will be for sale. A fur buyer will be available after the demo. Call Patti at 337-2556 for more information.

Dec. 28 – Family Nature Quest: Winter Wildlife at Reinstein Woods Environmental Education Center, 93 Honorine Drive, Depew, starting at 10:30 a.m. Call 683-5959 for details.

Dec. 28 – Home for the Holidays Sporting Clays Shoot at North Forest Rod and Gun Club, 6257 Old Niagara Road, Lockport. Registration at 8:30 a.m. First squad at 9 a.m. Last squad at 2 p.m. 75 bird European start for $25. Call John Butcher at 628-2211 for more info.

Dec. 28 – Niagara Rapids Gulls on Goat Island with Buffalo Audubon naturalist Tom Kerr from 10 a.m. to noon. Pre-registration required. Call 585-457-3228.

Dec. 31 – Beaver Island Blizzard Bash from 10 a.m. to noon. Try the new lightweight Atlas snowshoes. Call 549-1050 to register.

Jan. 5, 2020 – Allied Sportsman Club Winter Trap League begins at 12846 Clinton Street, Alden. Every other Sunday at 11 a.m. 50 bird league. 300 total birds. New shooters and public welcome. Call Joe Truty at 867-1458.

Submit calendar items to billhiltsjr@gmail.com at least 3 weeks in advance.