Be polite and follow the rules of fishing from shore, boat

The concept of the golden rule is simple and straightforward: Treat other people as you would wish to be treated. Of course, if you don’t know what the proper treatment should be for a specific situation, you can create problems without even knowing how or why, especially in the world of fishing.

An excellent case in point is the lower Niagara River, where anglers fishing from shore and boat constantly jockey for position at perceived “hot spots” in the river.

“I’ll seek out my shore fishing spot while it’s still dark out,” says Ricardo Davila of Wheatfield, an avid Niagara Gorge angler. “Quite often, after I’ve established my area, I will have fishermen move into my angling area that I am targeting because they just don’t understand how I am fishing.”

“For example, if I am tossing spoons or spinners under murky conditions, I will try and swing my lure along the shoreline downriver from me, using the current to give my lure that necessary action,” says Davila.

If someone moves in, he will explain that to them and see how they react. If they won’t move, Davila will tell them that you can have this spot, but the river is big and there are many, many spots along the river from Artpark to the Whirlpool. Don’t be afraid to explore and be courteous.

“Many anglers don’t know how close the fish like trout and salmon are to the shoreline in the gorge,” says Davila. “Centerpin guys will fish the water differently from the spinning guys and from the fly-fishing folks. Try and understand how each of the different disciplines will work a stretch of water. And if they are courteous back, it can lead to a better understanding and even friendships as you educate each other. That’s happened to me for sure.”

While you are showing respect for your fellow outdoorsperson, you should show some respect for the natural resources that you are enjoying, too. Don’t litter while you are fishing and bring a bag to haul out any garbage you may find during your fishing adventure. Leave the trail better than you left it.

In places like the lower Niagara River, there are etiquette situations for boaters, as well as boaters and shore fishermen combined. Capt. Jim Rores of Grand Island emphasizes the importance of paying respect to your fellow anglers.

“As far as boat etiquette, there are a few things that are no no’s in my book,” says Rores. “Short drifting another boat is a biggie. I’m set up on the drift and coming down with the current. You are coming up the river. Instead of going in front of me (above me) you go behind me. By the time you set your boat and get your trolling motor down we are getting too close to each other. Your boat sitting in the current will make my boat catch you faster, thus screwing up my drift.”

“Another problem is when someone is running their boat right up the current seam where guys are fishing. Instead of going out and around on your way back upriver, they motor right up the seam. This does two things. It creates a wake that gets thrown at other boats and ruins their drift and it pushes the fish out of there because you just ran over them with your big motor.”

A third problem is when other boats are egg fishing or bead fishing a drift. They are set up with their bow up, slow drifting eggs or beads. Suddenly a boat comes above you, turns their bow down and starts pulling Kwikfish through the drift right towards you at three times the speed you are going. Many times, the egg fishermen must move to avoid the slow troller.

“It’s not a problem when there is one boat on the drift fishing eggs but when you have 4 or 5 boats egg fishing a drift and someone decides to pull kwikies through there, you can have a problem,” says Rores.

“Always be cautious of your wake when running upriver and when setting up to drift. Some boaters might fly back upriver and then pull in to close to you and throw a big wake. Take your time when you get to the top of a drift. Slow down and pull in wide. It’s common sense really. As far as dealing with shore guys, you kind of have your hands tied in the fall. They want your water and you want theirs. Just try not to wake them. Most of them are standing on slippery rocks and don’t need a two-foot wake thrown at them. Just be courteous. It’s tough especially with all the centerpin fishermen around now fishing long rods and letting their floats drift a long way.”

In the streams, Danny Colville of Colville Outfitters points out that there is no book or exact rules. The etiquette differs from spot to spot. It's all about communication between anglers. Sometimes guys from out of town do not realize that they are not following local etiquette due to where they are from. For example, a guy from Canada or the Erie tributaries in Pennsylvania might think it's ok to step above or below you because there is room. However, it might not be okay with the fisherman in the space he is fishing.

“I was always told by my mentor that you never fish for the same fish that someone else is fishing for,” says Colville. “The problem with that is if you go to somewhere like an easy access bridge or dam that is impossible. I know personally that it really makes me mad and messes my drift up when a person using a different tactic steps in below me. Now my drift is cut off. Again, they might not know so I just tell them that they are affecting my drift and need to position themselves above me or move on.

“You don't want to impede someone's experience while they are fishing in an area. Just ask and most of the time people will be cool. On top of that, you might get into a conversation about the fishing and find that you share the same love and passion. I have made a lot of good friends like this over the years. We have tons of water, but the spots are tight.”

Larger rivers can fit more people in spaces so consider that. Overall, the most important thing is to communicate and maybe change your tactic of fishing if you want to share a honey hole that badly with someone. Float fishing is the best because you can get in a synchronized drift and you know when the angler is done with their drift.

“If fly fishing, you need to start upstream from the other angler far enough where you won't get in the way of casting and you are not jumping in front of the fly angler as they work down river. With fly fishing, the choice of space is usually not where the fish typically sit. Work your way down to them by drifting or swinging then stepping down after you retrieve. This way you’re presenting the fly closer and closer to the fish hoping you get it in their zone. If you stand below that guy, you cut his drift off. Asking will avoid this.

"Float fishermen pick the spot that they can cast, drift and land fish best. They can cover the whole stretch of river from one location. Impeding their drift really messes them up unless you get in sync with their casting. You need to first ask and then let them cast. Start their drift and then cast behind their bobber and start your drift. This way no one get tangled. When he is done with the drift and starts to retrieve, you finish your drift and continue to repeat.”