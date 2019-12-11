Bills' Tremaine Edmunds, brothers to make NFL history on Sunday Night Football

The pickup basketball games in the Edmunds family were fierce affairs. The three Edmunds brothers constantly fouled each other, and played man-to-man defense so tightly that sometimes it was a chore for any of them just to dribble the ball.

When Tremaine Edmunds thought about each time he squared up to play against his brothers Terrell and Trey, there was only one way to describe it.

“It got real competitive,” Tremaine, an inside linebacker for the Buffalo Bills, said Wednesday in Orchard Park. “When I say ‘real competitive,’ that’s what I mean. Sometimes there were times I was like, 'I’m not even going to play you today because I know the result.' But that’s just how we are. When we get out there, the only thing on our mindset is to win.

“That made us the players that we are today, because we push each other to be the best.”

The brothers, however, have never played against each other in organized sports. They’ll make family and NFL history Sunday night when the Pittsburgh Steelers host the Bills at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh.

Tremaine is in his second year with the Bills. Terrell Edmunds is a safety for the Steelers and Trey Edmunds is a running back with the Steelers. They will be the first set of three brothers on the same field in an NFL game in more than 90 years. According to Elias Sports, brothers Joe, Cobb and Bill Rooney played for the Duluth Eskimos in 1927.

“Somebody actually did share that with me and I was like, ‘That’s amazing,’ ” Tremaine said. “Just to be a part of that history, it speaks for itself. We’re very blessed for the opportunity, and we’ll take advantage of it.”

But, he added, “It’s kind of hard for me to really put it into words because it’s been a lifelong dream of ours. Just being at this stage, playing in prime time against my brothers, what more could you ask for? What more could we ask for as a family? We’re just real excited about going out there and displaying our talents to the world. I wish them nothing but good luck. But once game time comes, we’re all going to be competitive out there, so we’re just going to go to work and do what we’ve been doing, and put our talents on display.”

Bragging rights are on the line for the Edmunds brothers in an arena much larger than their backyard or driveway. If Buffalo beats Pittsburgh, it clinches a playoff berth for the Bills for the second time in three seasons. If the Steelers win, it will help them strengthen their pursuit of a playoff berth, as they're the No. 1 wild-card team in the AFC.

“We want to win,” Tremaine said. “That goes along in my whole family. Every time we do something, the only goal in our mind is to win. Nothing is going to change on Sunday. My mindset, I want to win. It’s going to be a competitive game. I’m ready for it.”

Tremaine and Terrell were the first brothers selected in the first round of the NFL draft. The Bills selected Tremaine, 21, at No. 16 and the Steelers took Terrell, 22, at No. 28 in the 2018 draft. Trey, 24, signed with New Orleans in May of 2017 as an undrafted free agent out of Maryland.

“I think they’ve learned from each other,” Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said. “I think it’s an iron-sharpens-iron principle. They’ve probably always been competitive, they’ve always been hardworking. And I think they’ve helped one another in that regard.”

Tremaine Edmunds has 97 tackles, 1.5 sacks, eight passes defended and an interception in 13 games. Terrell has 83 tackles and three passes defended in 13 games. Trey has 92 yards on 22 carries in eight games.

“Sometimes, I just have to take a look back and say, ‘Wow, is this really happening?’ ” Felicia Edmunds, the boys' mother, told The News last year. “But it’s a wonderful thing. They are in an elite category. They’re at the pinnacle of their careers, just because they have made it."

The Edmunds family also has good genes, and good motivation. Felicia was a hurdler at Southern Illinois. Their father, Ferrell, was a two-time Pro Bowl tight end who played six seasons with Miami and Seattle in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

“You know the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree when you see the other siblings and the success that they’ve had,” Bills coach Sean McDermott said. “You meet their dad, their grandmother, their extended family. Like I’ve said before about Tremaine, the support that he has from his family and the roots that he has, have set himself and his brothers up for success.”

The Edmunds brothers had conversations while growing up about playing in the NFL, and playing against each other.

Still, the thought of facing Tremaine’s team in a game is almost overwhelming to Terrell.

“It’s all three of us,” he said. “That’s going to be crazy. There’s not that many people who even make it to the NFL. And to have the opportunity to play against your brother, it’s just amazing.”

Terrell said Wednesday in Pittsburgh that he anticipates “a busload” of family, including his parents, to be in attendance for Sunday Night Football, Buffalo’s first appearance on the show since 2007. Unlike those pickup basketball games in Danville, Va., the only way the Edmunds brothers will play head-to-head is when Trey lines up at running back, against Tremaine.

“There’s no other way you could really want it, just us being in the NFL, it’s a dream come true for all of us,” Tremaine said. “This is going to be a moment that we’ll cherish. We’ll always remember it. But it’s a competitive game we play. As much as it’s a special moment, it’s a ballgame. We’ve got to go out there. We’ve got to compete. I’ve got to help my team win. I’m going to do everything I can to help my team. But it’s going to be a great moment.”