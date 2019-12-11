Sean McDermott on expectations: 'We've moved the needle drastically'

The Bills find themselves in a unique position – win and they're in.

If Buffalo beats the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday -- or wins any of its last three games -- they are in the postseason for the second time in coach Sean McDermott's three years, but also the second time in 22 years.

After the loss to the Baltimore Ravens, McDermott said there were "no moral victories" at this point in the team's evolution. The expectations have changed.

"We’ve moved that needle drastically since we got here in the entire building," McDermott said. "It's been a long time since the organization has been in the position like this at this time of year. We don’t take it lightly."

The past, however, is something that has a great impact on the fans in the region than the current team.

"Those past failures not many of us were here," McDermott said. "We certainly respect the past, but our eyes are set on the future."

Their first opportunity to clinch comes with a Sunday night football appearance. The Bills have only played one on Sunday night football and that was in 2007. Pittsburgh has made 33 appearances.

"It's a long time coming," McDermott said. "Guys have worked hard for it. ... But we have to go out and execute and do the things necessary to win a game whether 8 at night or 1 in the afternoon. What it takes to win usually remains the same."

Injury update

Offensive tackle Ty Nsekhe and defensive tackle Corey Liuget will not practice Wednesday as the Bills prepare for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Nsekhe has been sidelined with an ankle injury suffered against Miami and McDermott said he is making progress. Liuget has a lower body injury, McDermott said.