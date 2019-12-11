Bills great Phil Hansen continues his love for Buffalo – and Bison

Phil Hansen loves Buffalo – and buffalo.

He played 11 seasons for the Buffalo Bills with a streaking bison on his helmet – and four seasons for North Dakota State with a snorting bison on his helmet.

“Once a bison, always a bison,” he says.

And he does mean always: Hansen, 51, is a color commentator on North Dakota State’s radio broadcasts, a post he’s held since a year after he retired from the Bills following their 2001 season. That means he’s been affiliated with bison of one stripe or another for more than 30 seasons – many of them highly successful.

North Dakota State won a pair of Division II championships when he played there. The Bills played in three Super Bowls during his time in Buffalo. And now the Bison, who moved up to Division I in 2004, are gunning for their eighth Football Championship Subdivision title in the past nine seasons.

“They have the right recipe of coaches, players and support from the community,” Hansen says. “Winning football attracts good players. It’s like a snowball rolling downhill.”

Hansen knows snow: He played high school and college football in North Dakota and pro football for the Bills.

"Buffalo may get more snow,” he says, “but we get a hell of lot more cold in the Dakotas and the Upper Midwest.”

Hansen’s name is on the Bills Wall of Fame and in North Dakota State’s Bison Hall of Fame, but you’d have to look it up to know that because he’s as humble as they come. Ask for his favorite moment as a Bill and he’ll say the Houston comeback game. What he won’t mention is his team-high 11 tackles that day – including a shoestring game-saver.

The Oilers were driving for a winning touchdown in the closing seconds of regulation when Hansen rushed quarterback Warren Moon and leapt to knock down his pass; Hansen got blocked in midair and somersaulted onto his back. Lorenzo White caught the screen pass and made for the end zone with a convoy of blockers in front.

Marv Levy wrote in his autobiography that White “headed upfield for what appeared to be an unimpeded path to the touchdown that would break our hearts … when a human missile hurled itself from behind at White’s ankle, tripped him up, and sent him sprawling to the turf.”

The Oilers had to settle for a field goal that sent the game to overtime, where the Bills completed their epic comeback from 32 points behind. Levy’s book credits Hansen’s “fiber and character” for rising from flat on his back to catch White from behind and save the day.

Hansen began officiating high school football when he retired from the Bills. He also liked driving to North Dakota State to watch games; its campus is roughly an hour from the home in Minnesota where he lives with wife, Dianna, and children, Hope, 18, Jillian, 16, and Ross, 14.

“It’s kind of funny how I got into the radio job,” Hansen says. “I was planning to ref a game on a Friday night and then go to a game at the University of Montana when I found out it was a 16-hour drive. So I called a friend and asked if I could get a ride on his plane. He said no. But he called back an hour later and asked, ‘Would you like to do color for the game?’ And I said, ‘What the heck is that?’ He said, ‘You just have to watch the game and talk about it.’ ”

So Hansen got a ride on the plane after all and he’s been a fixture on Bison broadcasts since. He figures refereeing high school games and broadcasting college games keeps him young by keeping him around the young.

"I played organized football for 22 years — high school, college and pro,” he says. “When I retired I didn’t have an overwhelming desire to coach. But with officiating, you get the best part — you get the games. And you don’t have to go through the injuries and the eligibilities. Same with radio.”

The Bills selected Hansen in the second round of the 1991 draft, 54th choice overall. They had just played in their first Super Bowl — and he had never seen a professional football game in person.

“The first one I saw,” he says, “I played in.”

Hansen was intimidated and exhilarated to join a team that he’d just watched in Super Bowl XXV. “Pretty exciting for a farm kid from North Dakota,” he says.

Hansen still watches the Bills when he can. He particularly enjoyed the Thanksgiving win against the Dallas Cowboys.

“They beat us twice in Super Bowls,” he says, “so it couldn’t happen to a better team.”

Hansen knew before his 11th NFL season that it would be his last, but he didn’t tell anyone so as not to be a distraction, which is typical of his fiber and character.

“When you turn 30 in the NFL, the guys in the locker room have a nickname for you — and it’s called Grandpa,” he says. “You just kind of know when it’s time to go. I wanted to go out on my own terms. I didn’t want the Bills to have to cut me.”

Or, heaven forbid, trade him. How could Hansen play for any other NFL team?

None of the others has bison on its helmets.