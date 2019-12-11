BUDNIK, Raymond J.

BUDNIK - Raymond J. Of North Tonawanda, Monday, December 9, 2019 at the age of 93. Beloved father of Raymond F. (Bonnie) Budnik, Marsha Budnik, Sharon (Robert Clause) Budnik, and Rochelle (David) Perrington; proud grandfather of Garron, Bryan (Cori), Richard (Amanda), and Janel, and great-grandchildren London, Brenden, and Cailin; brother of the late Frank Budnik and Dorothy Conway; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family and friends are asked to gather at Our Lady of Czestochowa Church (Oliver St.) for a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated THURSDAY, December 12th at 9:30 AM. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery. Flowers graciously declined. Memorial gifts may be made in Raymond's honor to OLC Church. Raymond was a U.S. Navy veteran of WWII. Arrangements by SABER FUNERAL HOME (692-0271).