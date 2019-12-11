BREWSTER, Maryjane "Jane" (Miller)

December 10, 2019, of Angola, NY. Beloved wife of Richard Brewster; dear mother of Alyssa (Timothy "TJ") Forness; grandmother of Colton and Levi; sister of Carol Privitera, Peter (Judy) Miller and Kathy (late Bernie) Leiker; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends may call Friday from 4 to 7 PM at The LATIMORE-SCHIAVONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 8434 North Main Street, Angola, followed by prayers at 7 PM. Flowers gratefully declined. If so desired, donations may be made to a charity of your choice in Jane's memory.