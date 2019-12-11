BAUMGARDNER, Gilbert M. "Gil"

BAUMGARDNER - Gilbert M. "Gil"

Of Kenmore, NY, December 9, 2019. Beloved husband of 54 years to Teresa (Lewandowski) Baumgardner; dear father of Martin C. "Marty" and Lynn M. Baumgardner; loving grandfather of Marty (Kayla) and Marcus Baumgardner; great-grandfather of Lucy; also survived by cousins, family and friends. Friends may call at the D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME, 3215 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, Thursday 4-7 PM. All are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Paul's R.C. Church, Delaware Ave., (at Victoria Blvd.) Kenmore, Friday at 9:30 AM. Please meet at church. Interment St. Matthew's Cemetery. Memorials to GNFC Boy Scouts of America, 2860 Genesee St., Buffalo 14225 or the Lions Club of Kenmore, P.O. Box 663, Kenmore 14217 are preferred. Share condolences at www.ginnanefuneralhome.com