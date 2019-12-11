AVINO, Charles S.

AVINO - Charles S. December 8, 2019, age 87. Beloved husband of 68 years to Josephine R. (nee Capraro) Avino; loving father of Linda (David) Falletta, Deborah Boergers and Karen (Robert) Koerntgen; cherished grandfather of six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; caring brother of three predeceased brothers; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Thursday from 4-7 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Drive (corner of Parker Blvd), where prayers will be offered on Friday at 9:15 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from St. Francis of Assisi Church, 150 Broad Street, Tonawanda at 10 AM. Friends invited. The family would like to thank Michelle, Lisa and all of the caretakers, who gave selflessly to make Charlie feel safe and loved during his illness. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com.