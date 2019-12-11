Arson suspected in four vehicle fires in Niagara Falls

Four vehicles in separate locations in Niagara Falls were apparently set on fire over a roughly 24-hour period, according to police reports.

A woman told police someone torched her car between midnight and 2:30 a.m. Tuesday on Cudaback Avenue near 17th Street. The vehicle had what looked like burn marks near the gas tank and a piece of a burned rag was found nearby, according to the report.

At about 10:15 p.m., police and firefighters responded to a vehicle fire behind a home on Seventh Street, between Walnut and Ferry avenues. Neighbors told police the vehicle had been parked there between four and six months and was believed to be abandoned by an evicted tenant.

At about 11:50 p.m., an SUV was set on fire in an alley near 15th Street, between Walnut and Ferry, according to a report. The victim told police the vehicle had been taken off the road and hadn't been moved in about four months.

Just after midnight Wednesday morning, a vehicle was found fully engulfed and another damaged in an alley off 30th Street near Niagara Street. Both vehicles, which were parked next to each other, had windows smashed. The vehicle that wasn't engulfed had minor burn marks on its ceiling and some minor exterior damage. A rag was found on the ground nearby, according to the report.

Investigators are looking into whether the fires are connected, said Kelly J. Rizzo, the police department's chief of detectives. Rizzo also said the blazes may also be connected to a residential fire Sunday morning on Willow Avenue.