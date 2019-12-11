Another Voice: Thank Eleanor Roosevelt for UN's Declaration of Human Rights

By Judith Geer

International Human Rights Day was observed on Tuesday. It was on Dec. 10, 1948, that the United Nations passed an astounding document, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

Sadly, succeeding generations have forgotten or were never taught about the creation, contents and dramatic adoption of this brief, but powerful, amalgamation of human rights. Its successful trek through the U.N.’s thicket of wily diplomats at a time when the Western democracies and the Soviet bloc were embarking upon the Cold War was largely engineered by the remarkable Eleanor Roosevelt, the only U.S. woman delegate at that time.

Mrs. Roosevelt, widow of President Franklin Roosevelt, had thought when her husband died in 1945 that she would quietly retire from public life, but new President Harry Truman had other ideas. Truman knew that before his death Franklin Roosevelt had outlined a plan for an assemblage of representatives of the world’s nations where it was fervently hoped international disagreements could be hashed out verbally and without bloodshed.

Truman needed to appoint a delegation to participate in the first meeting of this entity, early on named the United Nations. Because of Eleanor Roosevelt’s passion for justice, organizational skills and high international standing, Truman was anxious to recruit her as a representative, and she accepted.

The men on the U.S. delegation were not used to working with women in the diplomatic field and sought to keep Mrs. Roosevelt out of the limelight. They relegated her to what was then called the Third Committee on Social, Humanitarian and Cultural Affairs, a section they deemed to be peripheral to the U.N.’s main purpose of peacekeeping.

However, she so impressed committee members with her dedication and energy that they chose her to chair a core group charged with creating a document listing the rights to which every person on earth should be entitled.

This instrument, called the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, took a year and a half to compile and several months of diplomatic persuasion, mostly by Mrs. Roosevelt herself, to reach the U.N. General Assembly for a vote. It was the first written international agreement to contain the words “human rights.”

At 3 a.m. on Dec. 10, 1948, after an eloquent last-minute plea from Mrs. Roosevelt, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights was overwhelmingly adopted by the General Assembly, after which delegates accorded her the rare privilege of a standing ovation.

The declaration still today offers us a moral compass to guide our journey toward peace through justice.

Judith Geer, of Holland, has researched, written and presented talks on the Roosevelt family for many years in venues throughout Western New York.