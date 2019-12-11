Amerks double up Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

C.J. Smith, Jean-Sebastian Dea and Curtis Lazar each scored a goal and registered an assist in the Rochester Americans’ 4-2 win over the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Wednesday night at Blue Cross Arena.

Andrew Oglevie had the other goal for the Amerks, who ended a four-game homestand. Rochester goes on the road for Friday and Saturday night games at Laval. The Amerks trail first place Toronto by a point in the American Hockey League North Division standings.

Besides the scoring, the big news for the Amerks was the return of left wing Taylor Leier, who missed 23 games after shoulder surgery. Leier was obtained last season from the Philadelphia Flyers organization in exchange for right wing Justin Bailey. Leier had one shot and a minus-1 rating in his first game back.

Leier scored 12 goals among 23 points in 35 games for Rochester after scoring 10 goals with nine assists for Lehigh Valley.

Lazar opened the scoring with his sixth of the season in the first period. Dea and Oglevie scored in the second to make it 3-0, and Smith’s empty-net goal made it 4-0 before the Pens closed the gap on third period goals by Jan Drozg and Sam Miletic, the latter with only 1:56 left in regulation.

Andrew Hammond made 20 saves for Rochester.