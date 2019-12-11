After loss at Olympic trials, Niagara Falls boxer Mikiah Kreps to turn pro

Following a disappointing loss in the first round of the Olympic Team Trials, Niagara Falls boxer Mikiah Kreps has withdrawn from the consolation bracket and will focus on a pro career, according to Deborah Fields, her mother and manager.

Kreps, who was the third seed at 125 pounds, lost by decision to Iyana Verduzco on Monday in Lake Charles, La.

“With being on the end of a horrible decision opening fight and personal issues, Mikiah and I decided not to continue in the challenger bracket and withdrew from the trials,” Fields said in a message to The News. “Not the end result we expected; however, we both know everything happens as it should. Time to take her boxing to the next level and focus on turning professional. She has an impressive résumé winning in multiple weight classes and will continue to do what she loves to do.”

Fields said they will be weighing their options with promoters in hopes of Kreps’ first pro fight coming early in 2020.

Kreps, 23, won bronze at the World Championships in November and won the Elite National Championships last year and was second in 2017. She won a National Golden Gloves title in 2014 and finished second in 2016 and ’17.